ANDERSON — After more than two hours of discussion, the Madison County Plan Commission tabled a request to rezone property in Green Township for a housing development.
Gardison Land Development requested that 141.4 acres on West 800 South near Indiana 13 rezone the property from agricultural to residential for single and multi-family residences.
The intent is to construct a total of 320 houses.
Several local residents Tuesday raised concerns about the development including increased traffic and the need for a fire station.
The Plan Commission tabled the request until the August meeting.
Elizabeth Bruns, senior planner with the Madison County Planning Department, said the county’s comprehensive plan has designated it a growth area.
The staff recommendation was that the developer pay for a traffic impact study and cover the costs for improvements to the county roads in the area.
Bruns said the staff recommended approval of the rezoning with the stipulations that the streets in the subdivision be at least 30 feet wide, paved walking trails along County Roads 800 West and 800 South and dog parks and swimming pools in the two development areas.
Adam Mears with Gardison said there would be three different types of housing including starter homes, residences for empty nesters and apartments.
He said Ryan Homes will be constructing the starter homes at a cost of $275,000 and the empty nester homes would be in the $325,000 range and include all maintenance services.
Mears said Redwood would be building and maintaining the apartments.
Green Township Trustee Greg Valentine said in the past two years there have been constructed or planned 1,230 homes in the area.
Valentine asked for some property to be set aside for the construction of a fire station, which would be part of the newly formed fire district.
Resident Thomas Mathews asked that the Plan Commission or Madison County Commissioners, which has final approval of the rezoning request, conduct another public hearing at a time more people could attend.
Mathews also requested the county suspend development in the area until adequate plans are developed for the necessary infrastructure.
He also asked a limit be placed on building permits dependent on infrastructure improvements.