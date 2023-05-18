ANDERSON – With 220 bridges to maintain and major repairs required by 2029, the Madison County Commissioners have approved the cumulative bridge property tax rate.
The commissioners Tuesday voted to increase the bridge tax rate from $.045-cents per $100 of assessed valuation to $.065-cents.
There were no public comments during the meeting on the tax rate.
Last year the bridge rate was increased from $.0395-cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
County engineer Jessica Bastin said the increase in the cumulative bridge fund tax rate will not have an impact on property taxes.
The increase in the cumulative bridge fund tax rate falls within the county’s overall allowable tax levy which is set by the Indiana Department of Government Finance.
She said the additional tax rate will raise approximately $700,000 which will bring the total to $3.3 million in the future.
“We don’t have the funds to maintain the bridges,” Bastin said. “We have 16 bridges that need major rehabilitation by 2029.”
She said those repairs would cost an estimated $35 million.
County commissioner John Richwine said the county needs the funding to maintain the infrastructure.