ANDERSON – The Madison County Health Department will receive a significant increase in state funding starting this year.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners Tuesday passed a resolution that will allow the county to receive state funding for services provided by the local health department.
Stephenie Mellinger, administrator for the Madison County Health Department, said the increase in state funding this year will range from $1.5 million to $2 million.
She said the funding for 2024 is expected to be between $3 million and $4 million.
Mellinger said the Indiana State Department of Health requires local health departments to provide a list of core and supplemental services.
“We currently provide all those services,” she said.
The additional state funding will be used to enhance environmental services by the department and maternal infant health, she said.
“Madison County currently ranks first in the state in infant mortality,” she said. “A priority will be to show improvement in infant mortality within one year.”
Previously the Madison County Health Department received $150,000 annually in state funding.
“The state is not moving to regional health departments,” Mellinger said. “All the local controls will remain in place.”
The commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding with Raymond Carter to swap land currently owned by the county.
Scott Harless, superintendent of the Madison County Highway Department, said the county will obtain 23.5 acres directly to the south of the existing highway department facilities.
Carter would receive county owned property where the county’s gravel pit in Moonsville was located.
Harless said the intention is to construct a new mechanics garage to replace the building that dates back to 1920.
He said that facility is not large enough to work on the highway department’s trucks.
Harless said a new fuel island would be constructed with larger diesel and unleaded gas tanks.
Jeff Graham, Madison County attorney, said two appraisals of both land parcels have to be obtained before the land swap can be completed.
In other business, the commissioners awarded two contracts to PVS Contracting to replace the roof on the newer highway department building at a cost of $297,500.
The second contract in the amount of $225,600 is to replace the roof at the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center and the Sycamore building.