PENDLETON — Three were injured in a collision on S County Road 50W and E. State Road 38 on May 5.
Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene at about 2:24 p.m.
Johnnie Engle, a 50-year-old Cambridge City resident, waited to turn into a driveway on the east side of the road before being struck by a vehicle driven by Jacob Blair, a 18-year-old Pendleton resident, according to the accident report.
Blair was traveling northbound on S CR 50, Engle, southbound.
The collision sent Engle's vehicle, a 2022 Jeep Compass airborne before resting on its side on the east side of the road.
Blair's vehicle, a 2012 Nissan Versa, spun into a field and caught fire. Responding officers later extinguished the fire.
First responders found Engle and 70-year-old passenger Denise Engle trapped in their vehicle. The two were later extracted from the vehicle.
Both parties reported injuries, including Denise, who was airlifted to Ascension St. Vincent on 86th St. in Indianapolis because of a pre-existing heart condition.
Her injuries related to the accident remain unknown at this time.
Both Blair and Engle suffered injuries. Blair reported injury to his right hand and right eye. Engle complained of head pain.
Both are being treated at Ascension St. Vincent in Anderson.