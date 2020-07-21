ANDERSON – Madison County officials are preparing to request an additional $1.4 million in coronavirus funding from the federal government.
Tom Ecker, director of the Madison County Emergency Management Agency, said Monday at the meeting of the Madison County Commissioners that the county is allowed up to $4.2 million for county and township expenses.
He said the county is requesting $148,551 through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) act.
Ecker said the money will be reimbursed within 10 days by the state.
The Commissioners approved an additional $1,474,340 in request for additional equipment dependent on reimbursement through CARES.
The largest expense is up to $450,000 for a mobile testing lab for the Madison County Health Department.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator for the health department, said they have waited a mobile unit for some time.
“We can take the mobile testing lab around the county and provide vaccinations for the coronavirus once one is developed,” she said.
Grimes said the mobile testing lab would be custom built for the health department.
The county will be advertising for requests for proposals for the mobile testing unit.
Ecker said the request has already been approved by the Indiana Finance Authority, which is overseeing distribution of the CARES funds in Indiana.
The Commissioners approved the purchase of 65 lap top computers for the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and 11 for Central Dispatch at a cost of $392,657.
Lisa Cannon, director of the IT department, said the current lap top screens cannot be sanitized. She said the new laptops have the capability of the screens being santizied and only one company is manufacturing them at the present time.
The Commissioners approved the purchase of additional radios and cameras for the Madison County jail, the purchase of two new vehicles for the Health Department to help distribute personal protection equipment.
Sheriff Scott Mellinger said with the plan by the Madison Court Circuit Courts to do jury selection and trials at the Flagship Enterprise Center there would be additional equipment required.
The walk-through scanner would cost between $80,000 and $100,000, he said.
The Commissioners approved the purchase.
