ANDERSON – What the transportation network for the Madison County region will resemble by 2045 should be outlined by June.
The Madison County Council of Governments (COG) is currently finalizing the 2045 InMotion Transportation Plan for all of Madison County and the communities of Daleville and Fortville.
The region is expected to receive an estimated $100 million in federal funding for transportation projects.
Kyle May with Ohio-based Planning Next said residents will have input in the planning for the transportation system in the future.
“It’s a plan on how people and goods will move through the area,” he said. “This is an important moment for the community and is being done at the right time.”
May said the plan will include future investment, land use and quality of life and quality of place issues.
“The goal is to set priorities,” he said. “We can’t solve all the congestion problems. People should be at the center of the decisions being made.”
Ryan Phelps, senior transportation planner for COG, said the planning area covers 471 square miles and the urban planning area is 138 square miles along Ind. 9 and Ind. 26.
Phelps said Madison County is divided into three subareas, all with different issues when it comes to transportation planning.
He said the northern part of the county is rural, the middle section including Anderson is urban and the southwest area, including the communities of Pendleton, Lapel and Ingalls, is suburban.
“They are three unique sub-regions,” Phelps said. “Population is shifting. Between 2010 and 2015 the north and middle sections of the county lost 2.2% in population while the southwest saw an increase of 17%.
“The infrastructure is outdated,” he added. There is an over-dependence on Interstate 69, Ind. 36 and Ind. 13. The work being done on the interstate is a short-term solution.”
Phelps said there has been a decrease in vehicle crashes in the area but an increase in crashes involving non-motorized vehicles and pedestrians.
He said there are factors that will be disruptive in the planning area including an aging population, ride sharing and driverless cars in the future.
“The overall decision has to include a link between transportation, land use and economics,” Phelps said. “There is an uncertain future. We have to set a vision with established measurable objectives.”
