ANDERSON — Madison County officials are seeking to move a complaint filed over redrawn Commissioner District lines to another county.
County Attorney Jonathan Hughes with the Indianapolis law firm of Bose McKinney & Evans filed two motions in Madison Circuit Court Division 5 asking that Monday’s hearing be postponed.
Madison Circuit Court Division 5 Judge Thomas Clem said the hearing will take place as scheduled at 10 a.m. Monday.
The second motion is to have jurisdiction in the case moved to another county.
Hughes said because the case involves a political issue, the request was made for a change of venue from the county.
The complaint filed by Democrat Kevin Sipe and Republican Wesley Likens seeks a permanent injunction against the new district boundary lines and a return to the former district boundaries.
In the motion to vacate the Monday hearing, Hughes the two-month delay in filing the complaint confirms the lack of an emergency. He said the commissioners adopted the ordinance establishing the new districts on Oct. 14.
“Plaintiffs should not be allowed to create an emergency by their own delay,” Hughes wrote.
Concerning the change of venue, Hughes said the motion is mandatory because Madison County is named as a party in the complaint.
“As a result, because there is no emergency, this court lacks jurisdiction to hold a hearing,” the motion reads. “Here, a change of venue ‘shall be granted’ because Madison County is a party to this action.”
If the change of venue motion is granted, the parties have three days to agree upon the county to which the complaint will be transferred.
Hughes said if there is no agreement, each side will strike from a list of counties to hear the complaint.
The list includes: Delaware, Hamilton, Grant, Hancock, Tipton, Henry and Howard counties.
Earlier this year commissioners Kelly Gaskill and Mike Phipps voted to redraw the district boundary lines for the 2020 election based on population.
Previously the three Districts were drawn based on township lines.
Phipps, who represents the Middle District, and North District Commissioner John Richwine are up for re-election next year.
The complaint was filed by Sipes and Likens against the Madison County Board of Commissioners, Madison County Election Board, Clerk Olivia Pratt and Auditor Rick Gardner.
The first day to file for the May primary election is Jan. 8, so a decision by Clem is expected before that date.
The complaint alleges state law places the authority and responsibility on the commissioners to set boundaries in compliance with the state statute.
“The Madison County Commissioners have no authority to set any such boundary except as complies with such state statute,” it reads.
The request notes that there are “four critical elements” that have to be complied with, including that the districts must consist of “contiguous territory,” be reasonably compact, and not cross precinct boundary lines.
The allegation is the ordinance adopted by the Commissioners fails to comply with Indiana law because Anderson Township is divided into the three districts without any finding of necessity.
The request also alleges no special meeting was never called by the auditor.
Sipe and Likens are requesting that the court prohibit the use of the new boundaries established by the commissioners in the upcoming election cycle.
Hughes said on Tuesday the action taken by the commissioners in establishing the new boundaries was appropriate and legal under both federal and state guidelines.
“I understand the allegations,” he said. “I believe the allegations are incorrect.”
Hughes said a majority of the Board of County Commissioners voted to establish the districts based on a nearly equal population.
He said the new districts have population numbers within 1% of each other.
“The allegation is that the commissioners shouldn’t establish districts based on population,” Hughes said. “Anderson Township was divided because it is the most populated one in the county.”
