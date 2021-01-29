ANDERSON — Madison County officials are moving forward with the reauthorization of a syringe exchange program, with a public hearing set for 10 a.m. Feb. 16.
County Attorney Jeff Graham said Friday that since the Harm Reduction Program operated by Aspire Health Indiana has not been in operation since last year, he recommended beginning the process anew.
“We should go back through the public hearing process to re-establish the program,” he said.
Barbara Scott, CEO of Aspire Indiana Health, asked if the syringe exchange program is approved by the commissioners that it be extended for two years.
Originally, the commissioners had discussed extending the program through July 1.
The Indiana General Assembly set a deadline to end the statewide programs, effective July 1. Legislation has been introduced to extend the state authorization through July 1, 2030.
Scott asked that Madison County extend the program through July 1, 2023.
Commissioner John Richwine said the county will look at both options.
The county’s syringe exchange program started in 2015 through the Madison County Health Department. After the County Council voted not to fund the program with local tax dollars, Aspire Health Indiana restarted the program in 2018. It ceased operating last June.
Julie Foltz, director of infectious disease for Aspire Indiana Health, said previously that the program had 287 regular participants before ending.
Letters in support of extending the program were submitted by Gov. Eric Holcomb and Dr. Stephen Wright, the county’s health officer, at the commissioners’ meeting on Jan. 19.
Shane Hatchett, with the Indiana State Department of Health, said the state agency is a strong supporter of starting the program in Madison County.
He said it’s important part for the prevention of the spread of HIV and hepatitis C in the county.
Hatchett said the county’s program started in 2015 and the syringe exchange program is a small part of the overall program to save lives.
He said the syringe exchange site is an important location for people needing health care, food and shelter and substance abuse programs.
“It’s a lifeline to the resources and options in their own community,” Hatchett said.
