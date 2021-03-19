ANDERSON – In an effort to keep county roads from being damaged, the Madison County commissioners have imposed weight limits on six roads.
The commissioners passed two ordinances this week that impose a 30,000-pound weight restriction. The ordinances carry minimum fines of $1,000 per occurrence and a maximum fine of $2,500.
Scott Harless, superintendent of the Madison County Highway Department, said there will be up to 5,000 loads of dirt coming from Hamilton County and being dumped in Ingalls.
Harless said trucks are are exceeding the proposed weight limit and are destroying County Road 800 South from Indiana 13 to County Road 650 West.
John Richwine, president of the Madison County Board of County Commissioners, said a traffic study conducted by the Madison County Council of Governments found 200 trucks using the road on a daily basis.
“We need to review the county’s thoroughfare plan,” Richwine said. “We need to prepare for heavy traffic on the roads.”
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department will be tasked with enforcing the weight limits.
“Without a fine it will be difficult to enforce,” Sheriff Scott Mellinger said.
The weight limits will take effect immediately once signs are placed.
The other roads with weight limit restrictions include Fall Creek Drive from County Road 650 West to County Road 1000 West; Reformatory Road east to County Road 750 West; County Road 1000 South from Ind. 13 to County Road 750 West; County Road 1050 South between County Road 750 West and Indiana 13; and County Road 750 West from Ind. 67 to County Road 800 West.
The commissioners gave final approval to an ordinance for the replacement of mailboxes that are damaged by the highway department.
The ordinance specifies the county will pay to replace a mailbox once.
The commissioners passed through one reading of an ordinance establishing litter control along county roads.
“The problem is there is a massive amount of dumping along county roads,” County Attorney Jeff Graham said. “There are tires, household items and filing cabinets.”
Harless said the Highway Department will investigate the dumping of trash along the county right of way.
The ordinance would impose a fine ranging from $50 up to $1,000.
Harless said a person will only be fined if they can be identified as doing the dumping. He said employees would look for identifying information among the dumped items.
Commissioner Kelly Gaskill said her concern was people leaving trash when they move.
“I don’t want the property owners fined,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.