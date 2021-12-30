ANDERSON — A change in the make-up of the Madison County Board of Commissioners preceded a settlement in a redistricting lawsuit.
At the end of 2019, the commissioners by a 2 to 1 vote changed the boundary lines for the three Commissioner Districts.
The commissioners this month voted for the adoption of new districts following the 2020 U.S. Census.
The new maps are not based on population, but eliminated the possibility of the three commissioners all residing in Anderson Township.
Commissioner Kelly Gaskill and former Commissioner Mike Phipps voted for the change in the district with Commissioner John Richwine casting the no vote.
The new districts were based on population and went into effect for the 2020 election after the Indiana Court of Appeals overturned an injunction issued by former Judge Thomas Clem.
The commissioners through their legal representation filed a lawsuit against Wes Likens and Kevin Sipe, who challenged the new maps, seeking the repayment of legal costs.
Following the 2020 election Darlene Likens was elected to replace Phipps on the Board of County Commissioners.
In November Richwine and Likens voted to approve a $5,000 settlement with Wes Likens and Kevin Sipe.
Gaskill voted no on approval of the settlement.
The county prior to the settlement was seeking reimbursement of an estimated $156,759 for legal costs incurred during the court process that took place starting in January 2020.
Likens is the mother of Wes Likens and there was some question regarding her ability to vote on the settlement.
Although County Attorney Jeff Graham recommended Darlene Likens not vote on the settlement, Likens said she consulted an attorney and that she could vote because Wes Likens did not live with her.
Gaskill said in November that the judge ruled that Sipe and Likens are responsible for paying the county for the legal expenses.
“The taxpayers had to defend the lawsuit,” she said. “We’re talking about $5,000 when the amount paid by taxpayers is $200,000.”
Richwine said he never supported the action of the Board of County Commissioners to appeal the lawsuit to the Indiana Court of Appeals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.