ANDERSON — Madison County hired three firms to begin the process of planning for future projects in three different areas.
The Madison County Commissioners Tuesday approved the three contracts for a thoroughfare plan, water and wastewater plan and stormwater plan.
The three contracts total $434,932 and are being financed through the county’s share of federal American Rescue Plan funds.
County engineer Jessica Bastin said HWC Engineering is hired to conduct the thoroughfare plan at a cost of $159,910.
She said it will streamline the process in the development of a thoroughfare plan for Madison County and will have bicycle, pedestrian and TRAM (Transportation for Rural Madison County) components included in the plan.
Christopher Burke Engineering will work on the development of a water and wastewater master plan, Bastin said. The Madison County Drainage Board will have to approve the contract.
Commonwealth Engineering will develop a plan for drinking water and wastewater, Bastin said.
The drinking water component will look at gaps in Madison County that are not serviced by other municipal and private entities at a cost of $87,456.
Commonwealth will also look at gaps in the county for the discharge and treatment of wastewater at a cost of $104,836.
The final component will explore potential state and federal grants for infrastructure improvement at a cost of $25,000.
“Because Madison County doesn’t have a utility it will include regional water and regional wastewater developments and partnering with existing utilities," Bastin said.
In other business, the commissioners approved an ordinance to regulate parking on county owned properties.
The new ordinance calls for a $25 fine for a first violation and fines of $50 and $100 for each subsequent violation.
It authorizes the Madison County Sheriff’s Department to tow vehicles that are illegally parked.
Commissioner John Richwine said it will not impact the use of the county’s pay parking lot on Meridian Street during hours the Madison County Government Center is closed. A problem is people parking in spaces designated for employees.