ANDERSON — Madison County hired three firms to begin the process of planning for projects in three different areas.
The Madison County Commissioners on Tuesday approved three contracts for a thoroughfare plan, drinking water and wastewater plan and stormwater plan.
The contracts total $464,902 and are being financed through the county’s share of federal American Rescue Plan funds.
County Engineer Jessica Bastin said HWC Engineering will be hired to develop a thoroughfare plan for the county at a cost of $159,910.
She said the plan will include bicycle, pedestrian and TRAM (Transportation for Rural Madison County) components.
Christopher Burke Engineering will work on the development of a stormwater master plan, Bastin said. The Madison County Drainage Board will have to approve the contract.
Bastin said there are three different components including infrastructure needs for areas prone to major flooding and projects to be considered at a cost of $55,200.
The work includes two steps for the county to be in compliance with new federal stormwater discharge and collection regulations for $32,500.
Commonwealth Engineering will develop a plan for drinking water and wastewater, Bastin said.
The drinking water component will look at gaps in Madison County that are not served by other municipal and private entities at a cost of $87,456.
Commonwealth will also look at gaps in the county for the discharge and treatment of wastewater at a cost of $104,836.
The final component will explore potential state and federal grants for infrastructure improvement at a cost of $25,000.
“Because Madison County doesn’t have a utility, it will include regional water and regional wastewater developments and partnering with existing utilities,” Bastin said.
In other business, the commissioners approved an ordinance to regulate parking on county-owned properties.
The new ordinance calls for a $25 fine for a first violation and fines of $50 for a second violation and $100 for a third and each subsequent violation.
It authorizes the Madison County Sheriff’s Department to tow illegally parked vehicles.
Commissioner John Richwine said it will not affect use of the county’s pay parking lot on Meridian Street when the Madison County Government Center is closed. A problem is people parking in spaces designated for employees.