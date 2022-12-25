ANDERSON — Madison County temperatures warmed up to the teens Sunday, the wicked winds weakened, and the forecast highs were for the mid-20s early this week.
Still, much of the weekend was arcticlike.
Tom Ecker, Madison County administrator, said Saturday that the county remains under an essential travel alert that will remain in effect until the wind subsides. It remained under that alert as of Sunday night.
“The roads in the county are passable with caution,” he said. “There are reports of some power lines down.”
He said Madison County Highway Department crews are continuing to work 12-hour shifts, and there are crews assigned to each township to keep the roads open.
Jeff Dyer, executive director of Madison County Emergency Management, was checking on the warming centers.
“We don’t anticipate the county going to a higher level,” he said. “We’ve kind of hit the threshold.”
Dyer said EMA has been very busy, including transporting the county’s essential employees to get them to work and back home.
“The northern part of the county is still the worst area,” he said. “I was up around 1650 North and 500 West at 2 a.m.. and it was very passable. Every once in awhile there would be whiteout conditions.
“The wind dying down will help a lot,” Dyer said. “The county crews have been out constantly. As soon as the winds blows, it drifts up again.”
Dyer said most of the work, including the shelters, is done ahead of time.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said it was another tough night, mostly assisting stranded motorists.
“There is not a lot of traffic on the roads,” he said. “It seems like people are heeding the warning, and no one wants to be out with these cold temperatures.”
Anderson Municipal Light & Power reported no outages Saturday.
The Anderson Fire Department worked a fire Friday night at “tent city,” a homeless encampment near Anderson.
James Pitts, a shift commander, said one of the makeshift shelters caught fire.
“We were able to put it out,” he said. “But the person lost everything. Fortunately, he is staying with someone else down there.”
Pitts and members of Engine 6 were battling a dumpster fire at the Running Springs apartments Saturday.
“It’s tough coming out in this weather,” he said. “We get as prepared as we can be; wearing lots of layers.”
Pitts said the department had been busy over the past 24 hours on emergency medical runs and a couple of close calls on structure fires.
Don Billey, associate pastor at the Main Street Church of God, which always provides a warming center in cold weather, said they were not as busy as expected.
The shelter will remain open until Monday.
“We have been slower than anticipated. I don’t know why,” he said. “It could be the hospitals and police are not providing transportation.”
Billey said they provided shelter and hot meals for six people on Friday and Saturday.
“There are six area churches that provide volunteers and supplies,” he said. The Church Upon The Rock was providing the meal Saturday evening.
Jennifer Crum, the children’s pastor at Main Street Church, said she volunteered in the past and this year volunteered with her entire family.
Crum said the family started working at the church Wednesday to prepare for opening the warming center.
“It has been a long four days, but we’ll be here until we close,” she said.
Christian Konschak has been at the church since Thursday, though he normally sleeps in a tent on property where there is an abandoned house.
“We help the lady feed her cats, and she allowed me to put up a tent in the backyard,” he said.
“It’s been very cold,” Konschak said. “I don’t think I would have made it out there in a tent. This is a blessing.”