ANDERSON — Members of the Madison County Council are faced with the task of cutting $1.3 million from the 2023 budget requests.
The council presented the proposed 2023 budget Tuesday, with final adoption set for Oct. 11.
“The budget is challenging this year as we’re facing inflation and rising prices,” Council President Ben Gale said. “There have been reasonable requests for increases in fuel and utility costs.”
The county’s 2023 budget is expected to be $41 million, and county departments submitted requests totaling $46.3 million.
Gale said the council members will continue to have discussions with the other elected officials and department heads about making the additional reductions by Oct. 11.
The council's biggest concern is an anticipated $2 million increase in the cost of group health insurance for 2023.
This year, the council budgeted $4 million, and the request for 2023 is $6 million.
“When you combined all the projected costs, it’s disappointing,” Gale said. “I though we would be in a better position.”
After the meeting, Gale said there have been no discussions about a pay raise for county employees in 2023 until the final budget reductions are completed.
In the proposed budget are two new employees for the Madison County Community Corrections Complex to comply with a state mandate.
The budget also includes one new sheriff's deputy.
Todd Culp, chief deputy in the Madison County auditor’s office, said projected revenue for2023 is $41.5 million.
He said that would leave the county with $500,000 in unappropriated funds.
Culp said in addition to the $2 million needed for group health insurance, the county is looking at $550,000 in maintenance costs, $1 million as a result of a lawsuit and potentially $500,000 for the death penalty case in the shooting death of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz.
Auditor Rick Gardner said the county is on track to finish the year with a general fund operating balance of $9 million, depending on additional spending through the end of the year.
He said the Rainy Day Fund will be at $5.8 million by January, with no additional funding planned for 2023.
Local resident Jim Janes asked if Madison County and the city of Anderson have ever discussed joining under one health insurance plan for cost savings in the future.
Katherine Callahan, chief deputy in the coroner’s office, said the office is spending an average of $3,000 per month to transport bodies.
“If we could purchase a vehicle to transport bodies it would save the county money.”