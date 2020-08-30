ANDERSON — The Madison County Council still must reduce the proposed 2021 budget by approximately $550,000.
The council on Thursday reduced the requested 2021 budgets to $37,048,000, according to County Auditor Rick Gardner.
Gardner said the council voted to remove from the commissioners' 2021 budget the salary for the county administrator and reduced the funding in the Sheriff’s Department for the purchase of new patrol cars.
Earlier this month, the council requested that all county departments reduce their budgets by 5%.
Gardner said many of the offices made the reductions where possible.
Originally, the requested budgets totaled $41.5 million, with projected revenues for next year of $36.5 million.
Gardner said the 2021 budget should not exceed the $36.5 million in projected revenues.
The concern is that any budget approved over $36.5 million will reduce the county’s general fund operating balance to start 2021.
During the budget review, the council was told the operating balance at the end of the year is expected to be $7.8 million. Gardner said that is $1.2 million to $1.5 million below where the operating balance should be to pay bills for the first six months of 2021.
The 2020 budget was $37.7 million, but Gardner said revenues would be down by $1.1 million next year.
The council is expected to consider final adoption of the 2021 budget on Sept. 8, but that could be delayed as the council continues to look for the additional $500,000 in cuts.
As in past years, the council started the annual budget review process by reducing all the requests for 2021 to the 2020 level.
Remaining in the proposed budget are salaries for two new deputies and one correctional officer for the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.
