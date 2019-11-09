ANDERSON — An extension of the moratorium on the development of any large scale solar energy projects will be considered by the Madison County Plan Commission.
The moratorium was put in place by the Madison County Commissioners following a recommendation from the Plan Commission in July.
The six-month moratorium would expire in January, but when first adopted it was expected to be extended.
The moratorium was put in place so the county could consider changes to the solar energy ordinance adopted by Madison County in 2017.
Brad Newman, director of the Madison County Planning Department, said the request would be for an additional six months to allow time to review the current ordinance.
“I have started collecting data and putting it into a usable format,” he said. “I have looked at 75 different ordinances.”
Newman said he has reviewed 27 solar energy ordinances adopted in Indiana counties and 18 from the state of Illinois.
“I want to make sure any changes will hold up in court,” he said. “I also want any revision to deal with each of the problems raised considering the current ordinance.”
The moratorium was put in place after the Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals approved a special use for the proposed $110 million, 120-megawatt Lone Oak Solar Energy Center on 850 acres in northern Madison County.
The Board of Zoning Appeals approved the special use with a requirement that the setback for the placement of the solar panels had to be 500 feet from the property line of a non-participating property owner.
The BZA approved a second special use for the project to include an additional 350 acres.
At the time of the approval, opponents of the project raised concerns about a decline in property values and were seeking a guarantee, which could not be imposed because the solar energy ordinance adopted by the county didn’t include the provision.
The moratorium didn’t impact the Lone Oak project being developed by Invenergy or solar energy projects in Anderson.
The Madison County Council denied a 10-year tax abatement for the Lone Oak project. Invenergy officials said the project is being delayed because of the denial of the tax abatement.
Newman said in July the entire ordinance will be reviewed, including setbacks from non-participating property owners, the impact on property values and the possible leaching of hazardous materials.
He said it will be difficult to review the ordinance within six months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.