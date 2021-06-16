ANDERSON — Although the City of Anderson has not enforced the 2-hour parking limit downtown, Madison County is enforcing parking at the Government Center.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday announced that the county will begin enforcing the parking restrictions around the courthouse.
Madison County oversees the parking on the south side of the Government Center along Ninth Street, Meridian Street and on the west side of Main Street between Eighth and Ninth streets.
County administrator Dan Dykes said there are several vehicles parked overnight around the courthouse and they don’t leave before 8 a.m.
Dykes also recommended security cameras be installed that can be monitored in the courthouse’s security office.
Commissioner John Richwine said parking time on the south side of the Government Center is posted as one hour.
“We supply parking for every county employee,” he said. “We will start writing tickets.
“We want to make sure the spaces are available for the public conducting business at the courthouse,” Richwine said.
Enforcement of the parking regulations will be implemented immediately.
The commissioners authorized Dykes to purchase a “boot” that will prevent a vehicle from being moved.
Richwine said those in violation of the parking regulations will have to appear before a judge.
He said the fine will start at a low amount and increase with each violation by an individual.
In other business
The commissioners took under advisement a request from Highway Superintendent Scott Harless to issue gas cards for county departments.
County Engineer Jessica Bastin explained when county departments get fuel from the Madison County Highway Department it’s causing a delivery problem.
She explained the county can get deliveries in a tanker truck of 50% diesel fuel and 50% gasoline.
Bastin said the problem is that county’s gasoline storage tank can’t accommodate a full tanker truck delivery.
Richwine said it would be more convenient for the county departments to purchase fuel at local service stations.
Bastin said another problem is that the Highway Department garage is closed on Friday.
Sheriff Scott Mellinger said every deputy has their own credit card and pin number.
“We audit it regularly,” he said. “We look at the mileage.”
Commissioner Kelly Gaskill said the Indiana State Board of Accounts has raised concerns in prior audit reports about the lack of internal controls to monitor fuel usage.
RIchwine said before the gas cards are issued to the county departments the county will have to establish internal controls to keep track of the purchases.
