ANDERSON — Residents of Madison County are being given four opportunities to provide input on the creation of a new solar ordinance.
Larry Strange, director of the Madison County Planning Department, said he hopes to have a draft ordinance completed by May or June.
He has scheduled open houses in four Madison County communities in April to get public input on the proposed ordinance.
Since Madison County approved the proposed Lone Oak solar facility, county officials have been hoping to adopt a new solar energy ordinance.
The Lone Oak solar facility was approved in 2019; the county has had a moratorium in place preventing large scale facilities in the county until a new solar ordinance is adopted.
Once the draft ordinance is presented, the Madison County Plan Commission is required by state law to conduct a public hearing before voting.
Once a recommendation is made by the Plan Commission, the Madison County commissioners have to vote for final approval.
The commissioners can approve the ordinance, reject the ordinance or make changes to the proposed ordinance.
If changes are made by the commissioners, they must be reconsidered by the Plan Commission.
“I hope the solar ordinance is adopted by the end of the year,” Strange said previously.
The four meetings are scheduled to take place on April 10 in Lapel; April 11 in Anderson; April 12 in Alexandria; and April 13 in Pendleton.
Strange said the same information will be presented at each of the four open houses.
Brad Newman, former director of the Madison County Planning Department, presented a draft proposal in 2021, but county officials never officially acted on it.
The Plan Commission directed Strange to draft a new solar ordinance proposal and not use the draft Newman completed.
Newman’s proposed ordinance included a property value guarantee, limits on commercial solar farms to 20% of the prime agricultural land in the county, and limits on what zone classification a project could receive.
Large-scale solar energy projects would be permitted in areas zoned for industrial use.
Solar energy projects would have been prohibited in any area of the county zoned for residential use and permitted with a special use in areas zoned for agriculture, conservation residential, parks, local commercial, general and highway commercial.
The ordinance requires a 200-foot setback from adjacent property lines and requires any developer to conduct at least one community informational meeting.