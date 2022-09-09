ANDERSON — County officials and the public will get a first glance at Madison County’s $41.5 million general fund budget Tuesday.
Council President Ben Gale said the council will not vote to adopt the budget until the Oct. 11 meeting.
“We’re trying to get the budget proposal to the elected officials and department heads before the Tuesday meeting,” he said. “This gives everyone a month to review the proposed budget.”
The state requires the 2023 budget to be adopted by Nov. 1.
“We’re really struggling at this point,” Gale said. “We have everyone’s requested budgets for next year.”
The council was tasked with reducing the budget requests by $5.2 million.
A concern is the anticipated $2 million increase for next year in the county’s health insurance costs for employees.
The Madison County commissioners requested a 2023 budget of $13.3 million, compared to $10.8 million this year.
Commissioner John Richwine said at the initial budget review that the majority of the requested increase is to cover health insurance costs.
The requested amount is $6 million for 2023 and the council approved $4 million this year.
“The claims are through the roof,” Richwine said.
The increased costs to the county are expected to be 25% for 2023.
“Employee costs are going to increase,” Richwine said, “but it won’t be the same percentage as the county’s share.”
Gale said having to budget an additional $2 million for health insurance makes developing a balanced budget, as required by state law, more challenging.
“Every department requested pay increases included in their proposed budgets,” he said. “If we can’t get to a balanced budget, a pay raise will be difficult. But I won’t rule that out.”
Gale said the council still is seeking over $1 million in additional cuts from the requested budgets.
“We have to deal with the problem this year so we’re not just kicking it down the road,” he said.
Gale along with council members Rob Steele and Diana Likens have been working with auditor Rick Gardner and chief deputy Todd Culp on reaching a balanced budget.
“It’s the same process we’ve used in the past and that seemed to work,” he said. “We asked all the council members to provide input to the auditor and will incorporate them into the budget proposal.
“Any member of the council can make a motion to make adjustments to the budget,” Gale said.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger presented a budget requesting three new employees and $445,000 for new patrol cars.
He is requesting two new road deputies at a cost of $106,804 and a sex registry officer at a cost of $40,000.
Mellinger is requesting a $76,000 increase for 2023 to purchase fuel, up from $190,000 this year.
The courthouse and maintenance department is requesting a $569,000 increase in the 2023 budget to $1.9 million.
The request included $344,000 for building repair to replace two roofs at the youth center and $135,000 to purchase two new vehicles.