ANDERSON — Madison County is applying for a $1 million state Community Crossings grant to repave several roads.
The county commissioners approved County Engineer Jessica Bastin’s request to apply for the grant from the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Bastin said Tuesday that the estimated cost of the repaving work is $1.9 million, with the county required to provide matching funds. She said the matching funds have already been appropriated in the budget.
The roads to be repaved are:
- County Road 100 East from Ind. 36 to Ind. 38
- County Road 800 South, from Ind. 13 to County Road 650 West
- County roads 1050 South and 1000 South, from Ind. 13 to County Road 750 West
- Fairgrounds Road in Elwood to Ind. 37
Bastin requested a bid date of Oct. 5 be set. She said if the state grant has not been approved, the bids will not be opened immediately.
“I’m hopeful some of the roads can be paved this fall.”
Commissioners also approved Bastin’s request for a $35,645 appropriation to obtain additional right of way for the replacement of North C Street bridge over Buck Creek in Elwood.
And commissioners approved an agreement with Everside to open a county employee health clinic.
The clinic will be in the county-owned property at Mounds and Rangeline roads.
Beatrice Ramey, the human relations director, said employees can use the clinic at Red Gold in Elwood, at the Flagship and the clinic in Muncie.
The county will be charged $68 for each employee visit.
Other business
Commissioners appointed local attorney NiCale Rector as the pretrial release coordinator.
Commissioner Kelly Gaskill voted no, saying she didn’t believe someone in the prosecutor’s or public defender’s office should have the position.
Rector said she will not be determining which inmates will be released from the Madison County Jail but will work on developing a policy with federal and state officials.
The board accepted the resignation of David Kane from the Madison County Plan Commission. Kane was recently appointed director of the Madison County Community Corrections complex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.