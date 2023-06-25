ANDERSON — Madison County is experiencing high levels of what health officials consider "unacceptable" — infant mortality.
In 2021, nearly 10 out of 1,000 babies in Madison County died before their first birthday, surpassing the state infant mortality rate of 6.7 per 1,000 live births, according to Indiana Department of Health.
Indiana was ranked 38th of 50 states for infant mortality in 2021 according to stats from U.S. News and World Report.
At the county level, causes are unknown. Stephenie Mellinger, administrator for Madison County Health Department, said the department would be looking into it.
Mellinger said she was alerted by a county official to the idea of an infant mortality team. The team would be charged with determining how and why so many infants are dying.
This program is in the infancy stages; further details were not available.
In Indiana, perinatal risks, genetic anomalies and Sudden Unexpected Infant Death Syndrome (SUIDS) were mentioned among the leading causes of infant mortality, according to Indiana Department of Health.
Some of the above causes cannot be prevented, though some like perinatal risks (causes related to mother's health) and SUIDS can, according to Dr. James Bien, chief medical officer for Jane Pauley Community Health Center.
Some cases of SUIDS can be prevented by changing an infant's sleeping posture. Alone, lying on their back in a crib with no toys, blankets or stuffed animals is the safest way an infant can sleep, Bien said.
"That's a conversation that should be happening as women are carrying their baby. It's something that should be reinforced when they're in the hospital and deliver and then by their care providers when they go home," he said.
Bien recommended the conversation also be had with grandparents as well to make sure the baby sleeps safely regardless of who they're with.
SUIDS is an umbrella term for an infant's death if the cause is under investigation, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Safe sleep and safe babysitter classes could be a continuing service Madison County Health Department provides, according to Mellinger.
Such initiatives would be funded with new state-issued funds issued due to a bill signed into law on May 4 by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
At the national level, congenital malformations, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and low birthweight were mentioned as leading causes of infant mortality in 2021, according to a 2022 data brief from the National Center for Health Statistics.
A baby weighing less than 5.5 pounds at birth is considered a low birthweight baby, according to the World Health Organization.
Low birthweight is associated with various health problems including low oxygen at birth, trouble feeding and gaining weight and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, according to Stanford Medicine Children's Health, the largest health network in the San Francisco area.
In Madison County, nearly 10% of babies in 2021 were of a low birthweight, less than 2% more than the state average of 8.4%, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
Back in October, Mellinger said factors like low birthweight show that Madison County residents have unhealthy habits, including smoking.
Data for 2021 was not available. However, in 2020, 19% of Madison County mother smoked during pregnancy, nearly 8% higher than the state average of nearly 11%.
Mellinger said Madison County Health Department could partner with local organizations like Intersect, Inc, which helps folks become tobacco free. Other organizations may be on their radar. Such efforts are still in the planning stages.