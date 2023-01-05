ANDERSON — With a need for employees with a commercial driver’s license, the Madison County Highway Department started its own training program.
To be able to drive a county-owned dump truck to plow snow during the winter months and work on roads the remainder of the year, drivers must possess a CDL.
The county Highway Department has two certified trainers and is in the process of completing training for six new employees.
As part of the employment contract, the employees obtaining a CDL have to remain county employees for two years or reimburse the county for the expense of the training.
Broc Johnson still has to pass the driving test to obtain his CDL through the training program.
“It’s life-changing for me,” he said. “I’ve had no problems with the training.”
Johnson said he considered getting a CDL in the past and took opportunity that the county program offers.
“I can parallel park the truck,” he laughed. “I’m looking forward to plowing snow for the first time.”
Deandre Coleman and Aaron Hopkins are the certified trainers. The process includes classroom training and passing a skills test.
That test requires parallel parking a dump truck without striking cones and backing the truck into the material sheds without hitting the cones. The sheds contain materials that are spread on streets to fight snow and ice.
“We have six people at the moment,” Coleman said of the training. “One has passed, another taking the test tomorrow (Thursday) and four more on the 17th.”
Coleman is certified by the state as a trainer and has had his CDL for two years.
“With the CDL, they can drive the dump trucks,” he said. “They can drive during the training, but have to have someone with a license in the truck.”
Coleman said the purpose of the training was to get new county highway employees their CDL.
He said the training involves 80 hours of classroom instruction and 40 hours of training with the trucks.
“We show them the right way to drive and the right way to (drive around) signs,” Coleman said, referring to stop signs, speed limit ones, etc. “There is a lot of responsibility.”
Scott Harless, superintendent of the Madison County Highway Department, said the program was started because the department was having problems filling vacancies.
“We used to get 15 to 20 applications. Now, we’re down to not even a handful,” he said. “We talked to another county with the program and figured out it would be a great resource to get county people employed.”
He said Coleman and Hopkins got certified online to become trainers.
Harless said the county is looking at providing training to other governmental entities, which could include Anderson or counties.