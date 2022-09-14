Weather Alert

...Areas of Dense Fog Possible Late Tonight into Tomorrow Morning... Clear skies and calm conditions will once again lead to fog development overnight. Some uncertainty still remains on the overall extent and thickness of the fog, but most areas should see patchy dense fog for a few hours late tonight into the early morning hours. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for a sudden reduction of visibility. If traveling, be prepared to take a few extra minutes on your morning commute. Conditions are expected to approve by 10am.