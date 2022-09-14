ANDERSON — To help cover escalating medical costs covered by the county’s health insurance the county is using $675,000 in American Rescue Plan funds.
The Madison County Council Tuesday approved the request by the county commissioners to cover COVID-19 related medical expenses for county employees.
The commissioners have requested an additional $2 million in the 2023 budget to cover the escalating costs.
The council provided $4 million in the 2022 budget.
The increased costs to the county are expected to be 25% for 2023.
The commissioners requested $6 million for next year and in the proposed budget the amount was reduced to $5.4 million.
The council is scheduled to give final approval to the 2023 budget on Oct. 11.
Earlier this year the council approved a transfer of $500,000 from the group insurance reserve fund to cover the medical costs.
At the time, commissioner John Richwine said the county budgeted $4 million for group insurance when the actual cost was going to be closer to $5.5 million.
“We told the council in January that we would need more funding,” Richwine said Wednesday.
Richwine said the health insurance claims have increased this year.
“There is a chance we might need more funding,” he said. “The hope is these funds will get us through the rest of the year.”
Richwine said it’s possible some funds could be returned to the reserve fund by the end of the year.
In other business, Sheriff Scott Mellinger reduced his requested new money for the Sheriff’s Department and jail operations.
Mellinger was originally requesting $364,858 to cover anticipated expenditures through the end of the year.
He reduced the amount to $143,000 to cover costs through October.
Mellinger said he hopes to transfer $40,000 from the two budgets next month and an additional $50,000 in reimbursement for mental costs for inmates who had the ability to pay for their care.