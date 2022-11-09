ANDERSON — The Madison County American Rescue Plan Leadership Team has made a change in the distribution of a bonus to county employees.
The Leadership Team on Wednesday voted to change the potential distribution formula to more accurately reflect hours worked by employees.
As recommended by the Madison County Commissioners, all full-time employees would have received a $3,000 bonus and part-time employees $1,000. Elected officials are not eligible for the bonus.
David Kane, director of Madison County Community Corrections, said in an email that there are some part-time employees who are working full time.
Beatrice Ramey, Human Resources director, said there were other part-time employees, particularly at the Madison County Jail, who are working the equivalent of full-time hours.
Councilman Anthony Emery made a motion to go to a three-tier system for the payment of the bonus.
Employees who work up to 28 hours per week would receive $1,000; those working 29 to 39 hours would receive $2,000; employees working 40 hours or more would be paid $3,000.
As originally proposed, the bonus pay was budgeted at $2.5 million.
Auditor Rick Gardner said there was a cushion included that would cover the cost of the $2,000 bonuses.
The Leadership Team discussed paying the bonus from the $10 million in unrestricted funds set aside by the county or from the restricted funds.
Gardner said federal guidelines cap the restricted funds at an additional $13 per hour. Time worked at home is not eligible.
The Leadership Team voted to send both options to the Madison County Commissioners with final approval by the Madison County Council.
Commissioner John Richwine, elected chairman of the Leadership Team, said the better option was to not use the unrestricted funding.
“We have other projects, like the jail, and the cost of material is increasing,” he said. “We can fund some of the projects and keep funding back to cover any additional jail costs.”
Jessica Bastin, who is coordinating the county’s ARP process, said there were a number of proposals that were not funded in the first round.
She said there were some questions about those requests, but the county offices and departments have provided more information.
Bastin said the requests for funding will be available for public review on the county’s website.
She said there were a lot of proposals submitted during the first round, and she expects more in the future.
Bastin said the Leadership Team will receive funding proposals from elected officials, department heads, local nonprofit organizations and the community.
The team will score those proposals and will make recommendations to the commissioners and County Council for funding approval.