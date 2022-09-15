ANDERSON — The red-hot housing market in Madison County and most of the country pushed the county’s assessed value of property up 10.6%.
The increase in assessed value will mean that most residential property owners will be paying higher taxes in 2023.
As an example, a home with an assessed value of $100,000 before deductions would pay $1,000 in property taxes because of the 1% state cap. If the assessed value increased to $120,000, the tax bill would be $1,200 before deductions.
With the 1% tax cap implemented by the state several years ago, County Assessor Larry Davis said some residential property owners who were under the cap will now be at the maximum.
“Homeowners are going to pay more in property taxes,” he said. “Some of the increase is as a result of fire territories,” noting the Richland Township tax for fire protection increased to $400 per year from $67.
The assessed value for all of Madison County increased $739 million to $7.7 billion for 2022 when compared to the prior year.
The assessed value for residential property increased 12.24%, with 939 new homes being constructed assessed at more than $564 million.
Despite the decline in the number of agricultural properties in the county, the assessed value increased 12.82%, or $93,000.
Todd Culp, chief deputy in the Madison County auditor’s office, said the county’s increase in assessed value would generate an estimated $1.2 million after the tax caps were considered.
He said the county’s cumulative bridge fund could increase by $600,00 and the general fund by approximately $800,000.
“There were several variables,” Davis said of the increased assessed value of properties.
Davis said Indiana uses market value to determine assessed value for the purpose of collecting property taxes.
“We compare the sale price to our assessed value,” he explained. “We did a study of 5,000 properties in 2021.”
Davis said the state has to approve changes in assessed value.
“The housing market went crazy,” he said. “People could get a mortgage at a 2% interest rate, and the inventory was low. Properties were selling for more than the asking price.”
With the inflation increase, the state adjusted replacement costs, requiring county assessors to increase wooden houses by 14%, masonry and concrete by 15% and agricultural buildings by 19%.
Davis said the state also increased the assessed value for tillable farm ground from $1,290 per acre to $1,500 per acre this year.
“The state looks at the past six years, throws out the highest and bases the figure on the five-year average of farm income.”
He said the third variable was the new construction that took place in the county in 2021, particularly in the southern three townships.
“There were 500 new home permits issued with an average cost of $250,000,” he said. “That’s $125 million in new construction.”
The Madison County assessor’s office appraises 25% of the properties in the county on an annual basis.
“We do 22,000 each year on top of the new housing, and last year the 3,000 building permits that were issued,” Davis said. “During COVID, instead of traveling, people were remodeling their homes.”
Davis hopes the increase for 2023 will have stabilized at a lower rate of increase in 2024.
As could be expected, the largest increase in assessed value took place in the southern part of the county along the Interstate 69 corridor.
There was a 22.1% increase in Green Township, with the town of Ingalls experiencing a 35.64% increase.
Fall Creek Township climbed 10.67%, with the town of Pendleton realizing an increase of 16.22%.
Lapel had an increase in assessed value of 8.93%, and Stony Creek Township saw a climb of 9.43%.