ANDERSON — Mirroring the rest of Indiana, the population of Madison County is becoming more racially diverse, according to new data recently released by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Local leaders acknowledged that, while the county’s rural areas saw slight declines, a more diversified workforce will be significant for economic development efforts in the years to come.
“The trending that we are stabilizing and are growing in places, I think that’s the standout (takeaway),” said Rob Sparks, executive director of the Corporation for Economic Development. “We’re looking at workforce availability, certificate programs, degrees that they may have in that workforce configuration and how they can be leveraged” to entice employers.
After losing 1.3% of its population from 2000 to 2010, Madison County shrank slightly less in the 2010s, when that figure was 1.1%, according to the new data. Losses in the northern part of the county, where Elwood shed 204 residents, were offset by growth near the Interstate 69 corridor, where Pendleton added 464 residents, an 11% increase, and Lapel grew by more than 12%, adding 257 residents.
In Anderson — and elsewhere in the county, albeit on a smaller scale — increasing numbers of Black and Hispanic residents are prompting government officials to ensure that growth initiatives address a variety of needs, both in the business sector and in neighborhoods.
“We’re very welcoming of various diverse groups coming into our community,” Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said. “We see that in the makeup of some of our new businesses that are opening here. We’ve had, over the last three or four years, new African American (owned) businesses open, new businesses (expanding) from Mexico, from India, from all sorts of areas across the spectrum. It’s encouraging to see that, because I think that being culturally diverse makes for a better community.”
Broderick added that the city will continue to pursue infrastructure improvements, including wastewater processing upgrades and optimizing its electrical grid, with an eye toward future growth.
“We’re trying to do things that attract folks here but also maintain things for folks here and give them opportunities that they might be seeking somewhere else,” he said. “We’re continuing to work on those things, and I think we’re heading in the right direction on that.”
Another promising metric is a robust increase in building permits for single family homes, which in 2019 more than doubled from the previous year (284 vs. 106). Despite the pandemic, that number remained stable last year at 274.
“I think most of our cities and towns are seeing growth with new housing starts and things like that,” Sparks said. “It’s hard to say where we think that might take us on (future) projects. We have a few infrastructure issues that we’re going to have to solve, but that stabilization in population is encouraging. I think things are starting to turn around.”
