ANDERSON — The Madison County Recycling Center has closed for an indefinite period of time after director Jim Eichhorn resigned.
For several months, the recycling center on Mounds Road was dealing with a shortage of part-time employees.
Madison County will also seek a new properties manager after Al Epperly announced he is retiring effective Friday.
Those two openings follow the resignation of County Engineer Joe Copeland, who left earlier this month to take the engineer’s position in Henry County.
All three positions are currently posted on the Madison County website.
The county has received one resume for the engineer’s position.
Kyle Schrink, director of the East Central Indiana Solid Waste District, said Thursday the county operates the recycling center.
The Solid Waste District provides Madison County with grant funding to help cover operating costs.
“I know it is a priority for Madison County to reopen the facility,” Schrink said.
There are still recycling options in the county in Alexandria, Elwood, Chesterfield and at the Madison Avenue transfer station.
“They do not accept special wastes,” Schrink said. “Those include electronics and household hazardous chemicals.”
Commissioner John Richwine said one of the reasons that Eichhorn resigned was he couldn’t secure part-time employees.
“I think he was overwhelmed at times,” he said. “Jim (Eichhorn) had a plan but couldn’t present it to the commissioners because he wasn’t placed on the agenda.”
Richwine said the county has received a few resumes for the position.
Epperly has been the county's properties manager since June 2019.
The properties manager oversees the following county-owned facilities: Madison County Government Center, Madison County Detention Center, Madison County Youth Center and the Madison County Community Corrections Complex.
During the Madison County Council’s discussions on the 2021 budget, Epperly indicated how much in funding was needed to maintain the county-owned properties, including $1 million annually for the jail.
The council didn’t approve any additional funding.
Kelly Gaskill, president of the Madison County Board of Commissioners, said Epperly decided to retire because the necessary funding was not provided to maintain the county properties.
Richwine said decisions on filling the positions should wait until after the election so that new members of the Board of Commissioners could be consulted on the hiring.
