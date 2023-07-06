ANDERSON — A local couple has plans to convert a historic building in downtown Anderson into a bakery and café.
Pam and Dave Clendenen recently purchased the brick building on East Eighth Street that was previously known as the Newman Center from Thomas Newman Jr.
The plan is to invest approximately $150,000 in the purchase and remodeling.
The intention is to open by October or sooner. It will be open Tuesday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
“Pam ran across Judge Newman and found out he was showing this,” Dave said. “We met with Newman at the building.”
The Clendenens made an offer that Newman accepted.
The intention is to have the café and bakery near the entrance and to use the remaining space for an event center and a future boutique.
Dave said two not for profit organizations will continue to meet in the basement area which can also be used for banquets.
The couple has painted the interior, made some repairs to the roof and improved the heating and air conditioning systems.
Pam said she was out collecting donations for the Eighth Street festival and had a conversation about the building.
“We were hoping it wouldn’t be another office or apartments,” she said. “We wanted it to be a place where the community could gather.”
Pam said the name will be Building 22 for many unique reasons.
“Twenty-two is a significant number,” she explained. “Dave was the 22nd fire chief in Anderson, sworn in on Dec. 22, his badge number has always been 202, the first fireman he hired was number 822 and our granddaughter’s birthday is Jan. 22.”
Pam said it will be Building 22 featuring Ruby’s Café & Bakery and the Hudson House Event Center.
“This evolved in the spur of the moment,” she said. “We were talking with friends and decided that one of us was going to get this building.
“This is something that is needed,” Pam said. “A bakery and café. We are going to honor what Judge Newman started.”
The couple has hired a certified pastry chef, local baker and a graduate of a culinary school.
“It’s a dream I have for the community,” Pam said. “I see people sitting outside on a bench. I see people having weddings here.”
There are plans to add a fitness center eventually.