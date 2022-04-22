ANDERSON — Domanic Wills and Maureen Lambert didn’t know one another, but they stared for 60 seconds into one another’s eyes Thursday.
They were among about 80 people directed Thursday by diversity facilitator Tamie Dixon-Tatum to stare for 60 seconds into the eyes of a stranger.
“No talking, no talking, no talking,” Dixon-Tatum admonished the crowd as she released them from the uncomfortable moment so they could move on to the next part of the exercise.
The exercise, called Common Ground, was intended to build connections and trust and was part of the inaugural Courageous Community Conversations about diversity hosted by Standing Up for Racial Equity at LovEvents Banquet Hall.
In addition to the exercise, participants engaged in storytelling and enjoyed diverse culinary specialties offered by The Pittt, Lantern House Asian Bistro and Liliana’s Barrio La Mexicana.
The audience heard the experiences of food insecurity activist Marilynn Collier; Brian “B” Martin, director of Anderson University’s Center for Intercultural Engagement; and Elizabeth Imafuji, dean of AU’s School of Humanities and Behavioral Science.
“If I can say anything this evening, you can be an agent of change,” Collier told the audience. “You can stand up and be who God called you to be.”
Participant Maureen Lambert said when she received the invitation to Courageous Community Conversations, she was intrigued.
“I think part of it is because I actually wanted to see who was going,” she said. “ I think it’s very well thought out, especially the diversity at each table. We actually need more of this.”
Founder and President Angie Strickler said she was pleased with the participation.
“It’s been phenomenal,” she said. “I feel like Madison County has been waiting for this to happen, just from what I observed in this room.”