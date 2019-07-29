Court of Appeals affirms Toller murder conviction

ANDERSON – The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction and sentencing of Aaron Toller in connection with the murder of Lindsey Wilkins.
The Indiana Court of Appeals on Thursday affirmed the decisions of former Madison Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Thomas Newman Jr.
Toller was found guilty by a jury for the Dec. 8, 2016, murder of Wilkins. He was sentenced to 65 years in prison on a charge of murder, two and a half years on a charge of obstruction of justice and one year each on two counts of carrying a handgun without a license.
At the time of the slaying Toller initially told police that Wilkins committed suicide and he admitted to hiding two guns after discovering her body.
He later claimed the murder was committed by another person and subsequently was found to be less than truthful during a polygraph test, which the defense and prosecutor’s office agreed could be submitted as evidence during the trial.
In his appeal Toller alleged Judge Newman erred by not allowing text messages that were exchanged with Wilkins prior to her being found dead with a single gunshot wound to the head.
Toller maintained the exclusion of the text messages deprived him of a defense that would support his claim that Wilkins committed suicide.
“We find no need to resolve the dispute because, even if it was an error to exclude the texts, such error did not affect Toller’s substantial rights and was harmless, given the extensive evidence of his guilt,” the Appeals Court stated in the ruling.
Toller also alleged the court erred when considering the impact statements provided by family members as an aggravating circumstance when determining the sentence.
“We are confident that the trial would have imposed the same sentence even if it had not found the impact on friends and loved ones to be an aggravating factor,” the court wrote. “Accordingly, we find no abuse of discretion in the trial court’s sentencing of Toller."
Toller’s appeal also alleged the sentence of 70 ½ years was inappropriate.
“As to the nature of the offenses, Toller shot Wilkins at close distance in her temple, with her daughter sleeping in the other room,” the court document reads. “The killing was premeditated and without provocation.
“The evidence reflects the court found that Toller planned the murder. He bought the handgun. Toller lied to police at the scene, and he lied in the police interview, repeatedly changing his story of what happened, at one point identifying her ex-boyfriend as a possible suspect.”
The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office alleged that Toller shot Wilkins following a struggle in the home they shared in Anderson. They had argued over his dating another woman. They believe Toller then attempted to make it appear as though the 33-year-old Wilkins committed suicide, but he hid the murder weapon before calling 911.
Toller told investigators he hid two guns, including the murder weapon, on Dec. 8, 2016, because he was afraid of a possible probation violation.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.
