ANDERSON — The primary election for the two seats on the Madison County Board of County Commissioners has been thrown into turmoil.
The Indiana Court of Appeals on Friday granted a motion filed by county attorney Jonathan Hughes to place a stay on a preliminary injunction issued earlier this month by Madison Circuit Court Division 5 Judge Tom Clem.
Clem’s preliminary injunction granted a request by Kevin Sipe and Wesley Likens pertaining to the new commissioner district maps adopted by the commissioners last October.
Clem’s order meant that candidates, who started filing for the May primary, would be using the traditional district maps and not the new ones, which included dividing Anderson Township into all three districts.
The Indiana Court of Appeals gave both sides less than one month to submit briefs to the court.
“This is the result we were hoping for,” Hughes said. “This is not a final decision. The new maps will be used for the commissioners while the appeal is pending.”
Attorney Bryce Owens, representing Sipe and Likens, said he was disappointed the Court of Appeals acted without asking for a response from him.
The appeal filed by Madison County in response to the complaint is awaiting the naming of a county to hear the case after Judge Clem approved Hughes’ request for a change of venue from the county.
As of Friday, incumbent Republican Mike Phipps and former Madison County Clerk Darlene Likens have filed for the party’s nomination in District 2 (Middle). Both reside in the district according to both the new and traditional maps.
Incumbent Republican John Richwine has filed for re-election in the North District. He resides in the district regardless of which map is used.
Democrats Lindsey Brown, Ollie H. Dixon and Brandon McCoy have filed for the party’s nomination for Middle District Commissioner.
Dixon represents the 4th Anderson City Council District, which is in the new 2nd District.
Clem granted a preliminary injunction contesting the new district boundaries implemented in October by the Madison County Board of Commissioners.
The preliminary injunction states that filing for the May 5 primary will be based on the commissioner districts that have been in place for several decades.
Likens and Sipe alleged the commissioners violated state statute by splitting Anderson Township into the three districts. Attorney Bryce Owens said it was possible through the new district boundaries that all three commissioners could reside in the city of Anderson.
The county maintains the change in the districts was to make them more equal in population for representation.
In the preliminary injunction, Judge Clem noted the commissioners didn’t clearly state the necessity of splitting Anderson Township as required by state statute.
Clem wrote that the ordinance creating the new districts changed them in a dramatic way.
“The old boundaries that existed for decades guaranteed that urban and rural citizens had a voice in county government,” the preliminary injunction reads.
