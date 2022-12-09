ANDERSON — The Indiana Court of Appeals has denied an appeal filed by Austin Frawley on his murder conviction.
Frawley, of Anderson, was convicted by a Madison Circuit Court Division 6 jury on a charge of murder with a handgun enhancement for the October 2019 shooting death of Pendleton resident Michael Beard.
In his appeal, Frawley maintained that Judge Mark Dudley erred when he didn’t include in the jury instructions the lesser included offenses of voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide.
“Instructing the jury is within the trial court’s sole discretion and the court’s decision is reviewed only for an abuse of that discretion,” the Court of Appeals decision states.
In the appeal written by local attorney Paul Podlejski, it was contended the voluntary manslaughter should have been included as an instruction to the jury because the act was committed under anger, rage or resentment.
The court decision noted that Frawley walked 10 miles from Anderson to Pendleton and waited for Beard’s girlfriend to leave before entering the residence and shooting Beard.
“The record is fraught with evidence indicating Frawley’s intent to kill Beard, such as his asking his mother if everyone charged with murder receives a life sentence,” the ruling continued.
Judge Mark Dudley sentenced Frawley to 55 years in the Indiana Department of Correction on a murder charge and added five years for a handgun enhancement.
In pronouncing the sentence, Dudley said it was Frawley’s plan to take the gun with him to Pendleton, where he then sat under a bridge until Beard was alone and shot him.
At the time of the shooting, officers discovered Beard had a motion-activated surveillance system that saved video on a phone application inside his Pendleton home. Around 12:34 p.m., an event was recorded including a loud noise police described as a gunshot.
A man is then seen in the video footage running out of Beard’s bedroom and past the video camera, according to the affidavit. Beard was found on his bed with a wound on the side of his head.
During the trial, an interview with police was shown to the jury in which Frawley said he walked from Anderson to Pendleton and waited for Beard’s girlfriend to leave before entering the home.
In the interview, Frawley said he didn’t remember shooting Beard and when shown the video of the shooting acknowledged it was him and that he felt no remorse.