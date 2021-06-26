ANDERSON — Jurors and those attending jury trials and hearings who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 will not have to wear masks and social distancing is not required beginning July 6, court officials say.
The courts are recommending those who have not received the vaccine to continue wearing face masks.
Temperature checks will also not be mandatory before entering the Madison County Government Center, according to a press release from Court Administrator Jim Hunter.
“We will still be doing some things virtually or by telephone, but we are returning to more in-person hearings and jury trials done as we did them before the pandemic,” Hunter said.
Those attending court should read their paperwork carefully to determine if they are required to appear in person, by telephone or virtual link.
Jury trials resumed in Madison County in early March and protocols intended to protect the public and jury trial participants from the spread COVID-19 were put into place.
“Upon receiving further guidance from the Madison County Health Department and from the Indiana Supreme Court, the Madison County Circuit Court has determined that it is appropriate to modify existing COVID-19 protocol and return to pre-pandemic protocol for jury trials,” according to the press release.
Hunter said the reduced spread of COVID-19 and increased vaccination levels locally resulted in the plan to return to some operating procedures prior to the pandemic.
While some hearings and proceedings continued throughout the pandemic, most have been conducted virtually for the past year, according to the press release.
Each court division will determine which hearings and cases will continue to be held virtually or by telephone, and which will be in person.
“The court will continue to seek guidance from the Madison County Health Department and the Indiana Supreme Court and may make additional changes as circumstances require,” the press release states.
