ANDERSON – Since the July Fourth holiday, surrounding counties have experienced a dramatic increase in positive tests for the coronavirus, but Madison County has not.
From July 5 through Saturday, the Indiana State Department of Health had reported 54 new positive cases in Madison County, lower than the 99 new cases in Grant, 69 in Delaware, 64 in Hancock and 58 in Henry.
For the two-week period, the number of new cases in Madison County represents just 7.5% of the total of 715 cases in the county since mid-March. New cases in the two-week period account for much higher percentages in Grant (25%) and Henry (18%).
The state health department is reporting more than 8,000 total new positive coronavirus cases since July, bringing the state total to 57,206 as of Monday.
“We’re not seeing the same surge as other counties,” said Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the Madison County Health Department.
“I think we got hit hard in the beginning because of our proximity to Indianapolis. The other counties have been a couple of weeks behind.”
Grimes said Madison County implemented coronavirus health orders such as business closures and other restrictions before surrounding counties enacted such measures.
“I think that made an impact,” she said. “We acted quickly.”
Madison County didn’t get a high surge, like some other counties experienced, in the number of positive cases following the July 4 holiday, according to Grimes.
“We’ve had 12 cases since last Thursday,” she said. “We will continue to monitor over the next three to five days.”
