ANDERSON — An early Wednesday accident south of Interstate 69 caused a power outage on parts of southeast Anderson for several hours.
A Big B’s Waste Service truck being driven by Julie Waddel-Macy, 56, Straughn, crashed at about 9 a.m. near the intersection of County roads 300 East and 550 South.
According to a press release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, the dual axle truck was traveling south on County Road 300 East when the passenger side rear wheels left the pavement.
Waddel-Macy overcorrected which caused the vehicle to roll over on the driver’s side, according to the press release.
The vehicle slid along County Road 300 East causing damage to the road before impacting a Duke Energy utility pole.
Waddel-Macy and passenger Roy Neal, 59, New Castle, were transported to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson complaining of pain and minor abrasions.
The road was closed for several hours while repairs were made to the road and to the electrical service.
Duke Energy reported the 796 affected customers had power restored by about 1 p.m.
The Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Duke Energy, Davis Towing, Madison County Highway Department, Adams and Pendleton EMS and Madison County Emergency Management.