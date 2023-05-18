EDGEWOOD — The town of Edgewood has received one proposal to operate the Edge restaurant and event center.
The town council Wednesday took under advisement the proposal from the Creatures of Habit owners in downtown Anderson.
“It was the only bid we received,” attorney Michael Austin said.
Several town council members and Austin reached out to other restaurant owners to determine interest in taking over the Edge.
The advertised request for proposal indicated the monthly lease was a minimum of $1,500 and the property has to be operated as a high-quality restaurant and bar.
It stated the entire restaurant, bar and banquet facility are ready for immediate use.
Austin said it’s a big operation and if the response from Creatures of Habit conforms with the advertised requirements the council can accept the bid or re-advertise the facility for additional bidders.
“They will be looking to attract people from the area,” he said.
The Edgewood Town Council in December received the golf course and Edge restaurant as a donation from previous owner Gary Reynolds.
Reynolds will be responsible for paying the 2022 property taxes due this year.
Council member Julie Armington previously said the golf course will open as soon as weather permits.
Armington said in December that Reynolds recently purchased two acres of adjacent property on Layton Road with the intent to make it part of the golf course.