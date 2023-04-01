ANDERSON — The buzzing of generators could be heard Saturday along Park Road near 53rd Street as homeowners relied on alternative power supplies for hours following Friday night’s powerful storms that raked the area with high winds and soaking rains.
Crews from Anderson Power & Light and at least three other power companies spent most of the day repairing damage to substations and replacing at least 18 power line poles along Park Road that were toppled by wind gusts estimated at 70 mph.
“We’re prepared for situations like this, but when it hits that intense and that sudden, it takes a little time,” Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said. “I’m proud of the guys that have jumped on deck and worked to try to get people back up and running.”
By mid-morning Saturday, Broderick had issued an emergency electrical alert noting widespread power outages in the southwest part of the city and many traffic signals being rendered temporarily inoperable.
He noted that at its peak, the outage affected an estimated 1,800 Anderson Power & Light customers, a number that had declined slightly by mid-afternoon. Park Road was expected to remain closed for most of the day between 32nd and 53rd streets while crews re-routed power lines and replaced at least two poles that were snapped at their bases by suspected straight-line winds.
Other poles which were uprooted with no actual damage were expected to be set back in place and reinforced, Broderick said.
Crews prioritized making fixes to major substations before moving on to street-to-street work in restoring power to neighborhoods.
“They’ll go back and do permanent fixes once things calm down,” Broderick said.
City officials said residents who had registered their phone numbers and information about special medical needs and other concerns with Anderson Power & Light would be among the first to be checked on as power was being restored.
“When it’s this severe, we already have a pretty good idea of who might need help first,” Broderick said. “Everything I’m hearing so far, things are working pretty well.”