FAIRMOUNT — A section of Indiana 9 in Grant County that has been closed since a 14-inch buckle in the concrete emerged Tuesday could reopen as early as Friday night.
"Crews are testing the strength of the roadway," Indiana Department of Transportation spokesperson Megan DeLucenay said Friday afternoon. "They're hoping that it could be open tonight."
According to INDOT officials, a combination of heat and humidity caused the pavement to buckle Tuesday as temperatures soared to near 100 degrees in some parts of central Indiana.
“The extreme heat can take a toll on our bodies; it can also take a toll on the roads,” DeLucenay said Tuesday.
In an interview with WISH-TV, Luna Lu, a professor of civil engineering at Purdue University, explained how the heat caused the concrete base of the highway to buckle.
“That is caused by thermo expansion because concrete will expand as the temperature gets extremely high like in the last couple of weeks, and then the material will expand and meet at the joint because there is no more room to go and it pushed against each other and it buckles," she said.
“This is not just happening in Indiana. Even in colder places like Minnesota and other places, this has been happening in the summer.”
Lu went on to explain that such damage normally occurs "in high-traffic areas where the concrete is older and the material gets weaker.”
But the section of Indiana 9 that buckled was reworked in the past 10 years.
INDOT closed the road Tuesday while contractors removed the damaged concrete to replace it. The highway remained closed Wednesday, Thursday and into the afternoon Friday as the new concrete cured.