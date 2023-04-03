ANDERSON – Contracted crews are working with Anderson Municipal Light & Power to replace poles and lines along Park Road.
The straight-line winds that blew through Anderson late Friday and early Saturday snapped 18 poles along Park Road between 32nd and 53rd streets.
Park Road is closed between the two streets and 38th Street is closed from Raible Avenue to Park Road.
“This is the worst I’ve seen in Anderson for a single incident,” Tony Pochard, superintendent of Anderson Light & Power, said Monday.
“We lost 15 poles in a row,” he said of the storm damage. “These were not old poles; all were fairly new.”
Pochard said the priority on Monday was restoring the distribution lines to get power to the last residential customers impacted by the storm and electricity was expected to be restored by noon.
“There are farm fields on both sides of the road,” he said. “There were straight line winds.”
Pochard said crews from AAMP Construction and Cobalt Civil were called in to assist under the mutual aid agreement.
“There were so many poles down that we ran out of parts,” he said. “We’re expecting the parts to be delivered today.”
Pochard said Light & Power was replenishing the stock of poles and parts.
He said the main transmission line along Park Road will not be replaced on Monday.
“We’re looking at ways to enforce those lines and transmission lines in other areas of the grid,” Pochard said.
With another possible storm forecast for Tuesday, Pochard said employees have been advised of the potential need to be called into work.
“We have employees that run parts to the scene so the line crews can keep working,” he said.