ANDERSON — After a robbery on Dec. 27, the Ambassadors for God’s Creatures building, located at 702 W. Eighth St., was struck again Wednesday.
Police responded at 2:16 p.m., Wednesday to what was reported to have been shots fired, according to a press release from Anderson Police Department.
“We were just sitting here planning the day’s events,” said Michael McKinney, operation manager for the organization. “We’d been working and were about ready to wrap up and all of a sudden, we heard this loud kind of crash, looked over and the window was shattered.”
Instead of a bullet, officers later located what was thought to be a metal bearing or a bb near one of the windows, which is suspected to be the cause of the damage, the press release said.
As of Thursday, no arrest has been made.
Those with any information in regards to the damage, can call Detective Cora Garcia at 765-648-6729 or Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.