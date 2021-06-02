ANDERSON — Gov. Eric Holcomb’s recent decision to drop Indiana from federally funded unemployment insurance programs later this month was met with consternation by several labor unions in the state, but the move is intended to help businesses meet glaring staffing needs, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said during a visit to Anderson on Wednesday.
“With the pandemic seeming to be coming toward a close and as more and more Hoosiers have gotten vaccinated, what we’re hearing from employers, regardless of what sector they’re in, is about how they can’t get people to work,” Crouch said before touring Aspire’s Mockingbird Hill Recovery Center. “While we were in the midst of the pandemic, people needed that kind of assistance, but now we’re at that point where more and more people are getting vaccinated, and we need to be sure that people are able to work that want to work, and that we can help them get back to work.”
The program provides an additional $300 a week in addition to state unemployment benefits, which is a factor Crouch said many employers point to when explaining their difficulties in filling out their staffs.
“Oftentimes they would cite the fact that people would even tell them, I’m actually making more money — or maybe I’m not making as much money, but I’m able to stay at home and not work,” she said.
Crouch also addressed the Legislature’s recent override of Holcomb’s veto of a measure that would give the General Assembly greater power to step in when the governor declares an emergency. The issue is currently being challenged in court.
The bill, which would establish a new process for the General Assembly to call itself into emergency session, gained broad support from Holcomb’s fellow Republicans after conservatives criticized mask mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions imposed by Holcomb during the public health emergency last year.
“I’m sure that that there will be some kind of resolution one way or the other,” Crouch said. “As a former legislator, I certainly understand both sides of the position and believe that during a pandemic, there has to be someone in charge and they have to be able to take the necessary steps to be able to keep Hoosiers safe. That is what the governor did. We’ll see what the courts have to say.”
Crouch said the Legislature will also be keeping tabs on nearly $1.9 billion designated in the recently passed state budget to boost funding for public schools. Included in that investment is nearly $600 million to boost teacher salaries in the state.
“They would like to see 45% of that ($1.9 billion) go to teachers’ compensation and would also like to see starting salaries be guaranteed at $40,000,” Crouch said. “While that hasn’t been mandated, they’ve made it perfectly clear that that is the intent, and they will be monitoring how locals deal with that money and how they disburse it.”
Crouch added that, if needed, legislators would take additional steps to ensure the money is used specifically for compensation.
