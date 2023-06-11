DALEVILLE — The wait is over. Culver's in Daleville will be opening at 10 a.m. Monday but before that, employees needed some training.
Late Friday afternoon, about 40 employees scurried about while learning the ins and outs of their roles.
"They're learning how to do register, so they're going to be rock stars on register, they're going to learn custard so that they know that station extremely well," according to general manager Quincey Watts.
Those training Friday afternoon made up those working the evening shift.
Part-Owner of the Daleville and Anderson locations Anthony Manghelli said Daleville has a total of about 100 employees.
Manghelli said he's excited about train quality employees and provide quality customer service.
For Watts, that means getting to know customers and going the extra mile.
"You can go anywhere and get basic service, here, we want to provide premium service so that you realize you more than just a guest to us but part of the family," she said.
"Our team members like to ask for our guests' names. They want to get on a first name basis. They recognizer you by your face, they know your order. It's more than just a simple exchange of money."
Such hospitality, she said makes Culver's unique.
Hospitality, in this case, needed a building.
After breaking ground in early January, a six-month construction process was underway. Despite tying up a few loose ends, the building is ready for business according to Manghelli.
To celebrate the grand opening, the first 200 guests will receive free value baskets for a whole year. That comes out to one per month.
Value baskets consist of an entrée, a side and a drink.
Both Manghelli and Watts are excited to serve Daleville and the surrounding communities.