ANDERSON — Local law enforcement officials say there is no way to predict crime, but there are things people can do to prevent the crimes that are known to rise with the temperature.
“There is no way to really gauge what is coming down the pipe,” said Anderson Police Chief Tony Watters. “We don’t have a crystal ball.”
Overall, crime dropped in the United States, according to a preliminary FBI Uniform Crime Report for 2018. Violent crimes such as murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault decreased 4.3% and property crimes such as burglary and thefts dropped 7.2% for the first six months of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017.
One way to keep crime numbers down is to make it harder for crimes to happen. Watters said thieves look for easy ways to make quick cash like stealing valuables from unlocked cars.
“Always lock your car no matter where you are at,” he said. “You have to be an untrusting soul. If you go in to grab something at the store real quick or are at the gas pump — I don’t care where you are at — make sure your doors are locked.”
Keep doors locked and outside areas well lit including keeping porch lights on, Watters said.
“Don’t leave a spare key outside and, if you do, please do not tell anyone where it’s at,” he said. “No matter what, you can’t trust anyone when it comes to your property and your safety and your family’s safety.”
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger reiterated Watters’ words of caution.
“Believe it or not, a large percentage of people still do not lock their vehicles when left in their driveways, and some still do not lock their doors,” Mellinger said. “I hate that we have to preach this, but it is simply a different world today.”
Mellinger suggests using exterior motion lights.
“When you see suspicious activity pay attention to details,” Mellinger said. “Don’t take action unless you are in danger. These crimes are not worth civilians getting hurt.”
Both Mellinger and Watters said criminals like to commit crimes when there are few people around and they can use darkness to their advantage – typically between midnight and 6 a.m. Mellinger said he sees a spike in vandalism, small thefts and mischief in the summertime.
Watters said crime can happen anywhere and the way criminals commit crimes are changing.
“Social media is a great network, but a lot of people use it for the wrong reasons,” he said. “It is something criminals use every bit as well or better than the authorities.”
Mellinger also cautioned people against sharing when they are out of town or on vacations.
“Wait until you return to share your experiences,” he said.
Sean Brady, an officer with the Anderson Police Department, said an increase in foot traffic during the summer months can make it harder for people to spot suspicious or criminal activity, but regular police patrols and vigilant neighbors can deter crime.
Bill Thompson, the owner of Bill’s 6th Street Auto Body, said preventative measures have helped him from becoming the victim of theft or other crimes.
He said he has customers remove items from vehicles parked on his lot and he uses highly visible security cameras to prevent being targeted by criminals.
“We don’t have a lot of problem with crime,” he said.
Watters said last August was unusual for the community with four murders occurring in a single month. The victims included the double murder of Trinity Parker, whose body was found in Grant County on Aug. 13, and David L. Phillips II, whose body was found at Rangeline Nature Preserve on Aug. 15, and the shooting deaths in Anderson of Jeremy Boyd on Aug. 17 and Bryce Patterson on Aug. 18.
“We had citizens seeing things they typically don’t and we hope and pray we don’t have that type of August this year,” he said. “I don’t know if there is any rhyme or reason why last August was so violent in Anderson and Madison County, but hopefully it doesn’t happen here again – ever.”
