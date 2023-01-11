ALEXANDRIA — Subzero temperatures aren't friendly to anyone, especially pipes.
Custodians and maintenance staff were summoned to the elementary and high schools Dec. 26, after some pipes had burst, leaving inches of water in parts of the building.
School Board President Diana Sayre, who also assisted with the clean up, recalled what she saw upon entering the building.
"(At the high school), these guys are drenched. Their shirts are wet, they are drenched because it's 100 degrees and they are trying to scoop up all this water," she said.
Sayre commended those working, saying they worked together without any complaints.
The timing did not allow for overtime pay as they hadn't worked over 40 hours due to the holidays, Superintendent Melissa Brisco said during the meeting on Jan. 9. Instead, the school board approved a stipend for a total of nine maintenance staff and custodians who helped clean up the water.
Sayre assisted with the clean up, along with Greg Kyle, the assistant principal at the high school. Neither of them received a stipend.
This event only added to the schools water woes. Just before Christmas break, pipes located outside the restrooms leading to the high school gym had burst, prompting the in-progress basketball game to be cancelled.
In both instances, pipes were repaired and the water was back on the next day, Brisco said.
For at least three days, drinking the water was out of the question. She said the water has to be tested a few times after being turned back on to ensure safety.
Bridget Anderson, an employee for Chartwells Schools Dining Service, Alexandria's food service provider, ordered enough water to keep folks hydrated for those three days.
Brisco thanked Anderson during the meeting.
"Bridget met us (administrators) at Gordon Food Service (GFS) on a Saturday morning and helped us get cases of water so that we could stay open. I just want to thank Bridget for that," she said.