DALEVILLE — During its Tuesday meeting, the Daleville Town Council approved spending up to $1,000 to improve safety for students walking and biking to Daleville Community Schools.
The project includes adding 30-inch wide biking and walking lanes on Second and Fourth streets and Bronco Drive, remarking two crosswalks on Walnut Street and the addition of two more on Bronco Drive, all delineated by reflective paint.
Council member Adam Jones estimated the cost for paint, signs and stencils at $900. Town workers will complete the project themselves to keep the cost down.
“The intent is to provide a safe designated space for people who choose to walk or bike to DCS, while minimizing traffic interruptions and avoiding the cost and legal challenges associated with adding sidewalks,” said Jones.
In other business, the town board approved up to $5,500 to install a fence to stop people from crossing private property on their way to the park.
The board approved spending $5,200 for contract work and filing weekly reports with the FBI at the request of Police Chief James King. Falling behind on the reports would make the town ineligible for federal grants, King said.
A water rate increase passed its second reading. The ordinance would increase the rate 10 cents each year over the next three years, about a 3% increase per year.
The board received a proposal for a private-public partnership to build a new town hall and police station and voted to take it under advisement.
They also approved up to $2,000 for new signs and barricades.
The board also amended 2019’s salary ordinance to give employees a full day off on Christmas Eve instead of a half day.
