DALEVILLE — The Daleville community is dealing with the sudden deaths of two men with local ties.
Firefighter/paramedic Kurt Mathews died in his sleep Thursday while on shift at Delaware County Emergency Medical Services, where he worked for the past 17 years, according to a post on the Daleville-Salem Township Fire Protection Territory’s Facebook page.
“Kurt started his career in the fire service at Daleville Salem Township ... in 1989 and served 34 years,” the post reads.
Jake Stonebraker, 31, also died unexpectedly this week. Stonebraker has a daughter who attends Daleville Elementary School.
Posts on Facebook characterized Stonebraker as a kind, personable and respectful person.
“Jake Stonebraker, you were one of the absolute best humans,” Amber Skye Thompson wrote. “So kindhearted, so genuine. ... You will be so missed by everyone.”
Photos from a Thursday night candlelight vigil for Mathews at the fire station in Daleville were posted to the Daleville-Salem Township fire Facebook page.
“Last night, our members gathered at our station to have a candlelight vigil to share stories and memories of Kurt,” reads a post. “Over the next few days, please keep not only our members but also the members of Delaware County Emergency Medical Services, all Delaware County Volunteer Departments, Henry County EMS, his friends and family in your prayers.
“Rest easy, Kurt, your job here is done. You did good. Your brothers and sisters have it from here.”
Appreciation for Mathews resounded Friday on Facebook.
“Rest easy, Kurt Mathews,” Andrew Goodpaster wrote. “Your approach and mentality towards new people should be taught to all medics. ... Solid medic, even better human being.”
David Boone knew both Mathews and Stonebraker.
“Many are hurting, the world lost two good ones today,” he wrote. “Please keep their friends and families in your hearts and minds. Rest in peace, Kurt Mathews and Jake Stonebraker.”