DALEVILLE — Progress is being made in regards to the incoming solar panels at Daleville Elementary School.
Daleville Community Schools advertised for bids in Monday's edition of the Herald Bulletin.
They will be receiving bids until Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. The bids will be opened during the Sept. 25 school board meeting, slated for 6 p.m. at the Daleville Community Schools central office at 14300 W. 2nd St.
The project, which consists of three rows of solar panels, fencing and gravel, is estimated at $334,000, according to Superintendent Greg Roach.
The panels powering the elementary will be installed on the southeast side of the grounds near First Baptist Church and Commerce Road.
During a previous meeting, it was stated that the district could save more than $27,000 per year in energy costs.