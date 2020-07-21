DALEVILLE — Stop. You're on Candid Camera.
In response to complaints about motorists running the four-way stop at Fourth and Edwards streets, Daleville Town Council recently discussed placing a camera to catch culprits in the act.
"We know who's doing it; we just can't catch them doing it," Police Chief James King said at council's July 15 meeting.
If police have video that shows the intersection and the tags of the vehicles, officers could write and deliver a citation, King explained.
Council member Adam Jones said he would look into the logistics of placing the camera.
"After paying a couple citations, maybe it will get in their brain that, hey, there's a stop sign here," King said.
In other business:
• Council approved a $2 an hour pay raise for school resource officer Jeremiah Norris. The raise would not be paid for by the town but through a school resource officer grant.
When patrolling the streets while school is out, Norris would continue to get paid at his current rate. The pay increase would compensate for added duties and bring the pay more in line with other school resource officers around the state, according to King.
• A resolution was passed to get an estimate for metered power at Shellabarger Park, the reworking of security lights and the addition of security cameras at the park.
"It's kind of like the wild west at the moment," Jones said of mischief going on at the park.
• Council passed a resolution to pay $2,000 for an easement to allow the town's stormwater project to move forward.
• The new section of Tennessee Street was named Heroes Way.
• Council gave final approval to the plat change for a Starbucks to be constructed at Interstate 69 Exit 234.
