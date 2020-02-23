DALEVILLE – Daleville Community Schools could be on the hook to the state for more than $3.5 million in authorizer fees for two online schools, according to a special investigation report by the Indiana State Board of Accounts.
According to the report published on Feb. 2, the Indiana Virtual Education Foundation, which operated the Indiana Virtual School and Indiana Virtual Pathways Academy, and members of its board and treasurers misspent about $86 million.
Daleville Superintendent Paul Garrison said he doesn’t take issue with the report’s findings but hopes the school district will not be required to repay the fees it received because district officials were the ones who brought the problems with the virtual schools to the attention of state regulators.
“Every dollar Daleville has received has been accounted for. It’s been kept in a separate account,” he said. “I hope the state of Indiana will do nothing to harm the students of Daleville, who did nothing wrong.”
Mary Jane LaPointe, who has represented the virtual school officials before Daleville’s board during revocation hearings, did not return calls for comment.
Daleville officials gave IVS and IVPA notice in February 2019 they intended to revoke their charters, a step that was taken in August. The schools were closed in September after Daleville officials said they found evidence of deceit when it came to enrollments and graduation rates, partially the result of unmanaged exponential growth.
About 15,000 students have been enrolled in the schools since IVS went live in 2011.
Additionally, the report found several of the online schools’ officials had conflicts of interest that involved their familial relationships with one another and their relationships to some of the companies contracted for services.
SBOA recommends that the state recoup the misspent funds from the schools, individuals and vendors. The agency also is seeking more than $218,000 in special investigation costs.
SBOA investigators concluded the schools inflated their enrollments, resulting in $68.7 million in overpayments to Daleville and other vendors.
SBOA investigators found the virtual school administrators padded their enrollments with students who had not expressed an intention to enroll; re-enrolled students who had withdrawn and expressed an intent to return; enrolled students who did nothing more than request information about the schools; continued to enroll students who had dis-enrolled and even moved out of state; and continued to enroll a student who was deceased.
“Our tests were not designed to identify all instances of noncompliance; therefore, noncompliance may exist that is unidentified,” State Examiner Paul D. Joyce wrote in the Jan. 29 introductory letter to the report. “In addition, our tests were performed with the examination objective of finding any actual or suspected malfeasance, misfeasance, or nonfeasance.”
The virtual schools and their officials also are under investigation by federal education and law enforcement agencies.
Online schools in Ohio, Oklahoma and California also have been accused of falsifying enrollment records.
Daleville officials had nothing to do with reports made to the state by the schools and were not privy to data until August 2018, Garrison said.
“We were in contact with SBOA that very same month,” he said. ‘We weren’t done with examining the data at that point. We just needed to get to the state board with what we were seeing. When we knew what was going on, we went to the right place, and we did it very quickly.”
But one Daleville official said the SBOA investigation was incomplete and its conclusions are inaccurate because of faulty methodologies and conclusions.
Dave Stashevsky worked concurrently as an assistant superintendent for Daleville and as an education officer for IVS as it started up. He was named in the report as one of three individuals, in addition to the online schools, whom SBOA officials said should be required to repay nearly $15,000 because of tuition support overpayments.
Stashevsky said his role at Daleville was separate from that at the online school. His work coordinating teachers for IVS took place in the evenings, he said.
One of the problems with the SBOA investigation, Stashevshy said, is investigators based virtual school enrollment calculations on the number of students in a three-month period. But Stashevsky said IVS opened its doors on Sept. 6, with the average daily membership count on which per-student payments are based taking place on Sept. 16.
He said it’s true some of the school’s nine students may have dis-enrolled in October or November, but he could not have predicted that would happen on Sept. 16. School districts aren’t asked to return funds disbursed for students who leave after an ADM count.
“You can’t take a policy and retroactively apply it. It would be chilling for any Indiana educator who signs off on reports,” he said.
The SBOA report also falsely states that certain records involving Daleville are not available, Stashevsky said. Had SBOA investigators contacted him or other district officials, Stashevsky said, Daleville would have been able to provide the appropriate records to show attempts at oversight and for payments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.