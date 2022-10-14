DALEVILLE — The Daleville Town Council awarded Brackney Inc. the bid for the town’s stormwater project Monday, per the recommendation of Darren Wells, a project manager from Commonwealth Engineering.
The bid consists of a base bid and two alternates, which consist of stormwater improvements on Wild Cherry Lane and an area on Sixth Street.
The total cost is estimated at $2,067,494, leaving $200,000 for any contingencies.
Town Council President Tom Roberts said Brackney was the only contractor with a base bid lower than what the town could afford.
Council member Tammy Carter asked if the bid could be split as Yardberry offered to do the alternates for a lower price. Wells said they take bids as a comprehensive package, not in individual parts.
After approval, Wells detailed the project’s next steps, which includes setting up a meeting with Brackney to take care of legal documentation, which will be submitted to the State Revolving Fund (SRF), the project’s financier.
Work could begin early in 2023. Once that happens, he will check in to make sure everything is in agreement with SRF guidelines as money from the fund is being utilized for the project.
Wells estimated the project should be either at or near completion by the end of next year.
SOLAR PANELS
Daleville Town Hall and the Jeff Shore Municipal Water Plant are going solar, near the first of next year.
The council had previously decided to do something with its American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds that would stand the test of time.
The project’s construction, which is estimated at $381,000, should come at no cost to the taxpayers, Roberts said previously.
Water and Streets Manager Brad Real said the panels slated to power the water tower on South John Street are in place.
The other set, responsible for powering the new town hall, Roberts said he’d like have relocated, saying they take up too much space, some of which could be used for other endeavors. No further action was taken.
Concerning fencing in those solar panels, Roberts said he’d be working on getting a second quote as the current one sits at $20,000.
No action was taken.